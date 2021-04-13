Advertisement

Cooling down with some rain

Multiple rain chances
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Winds will calm down during the evening hours and eventually be only around 3-8mph out of the west. Overnight we’ll start with clear skies then bring in some clouds by early Wednesday morning. Lows will be nice and cool in the upper 30s.

We’ll then only warm to the mid and upper 40s for most areas tomorrow. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15mph providing an extra chill to the air. If you see any sun early in the morning enjoy it while it lasts – clouds will take over for the afternoon if they haven’t already. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day for areas around and north of the Saginaw Bay. Many of us around the I-69 corridor are expected to stay dry tomorrow.

Rain chances overspread the entire area on Thursday. Don’t be surprised if a few areas see a few wet snowflakes mixed in. Temperatures will only be in the lower 40s for highs!

Friday some stubborn showers hug the Lake Huron shoreline with those of us further inland will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs bounce back to around 50 degrees. The weekend promises upper 50s with some isolated light rain showers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
Disappointment coming from local restaurants that depend on the crowd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm,...
Local restaurants impacted as Michigan extends workplace restrictions
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case

Latest News

Cooler with rain chances
Cooler, dreary weather coming
WJRT April 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
Bright & mild today
WJRT April 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT April 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
Much cooler the week ahead
Much cooler the week ahead