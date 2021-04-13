Cooling down with some rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Winds will calm down during the evening hours and eventually be only around 3-8mph out of the west. Overnight we’ll start with clear skies then bring in some clouds by early Wednesday morning. Lows will be nice and cool in the upper 30s.

We’ll then only warm to the mid and upper 40s for most areas tomorrow. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15mph providing an extra chill to the air. If you see any sun early in the morning enjoy it while it lasts – clouds will take over for the afternoon if they haven’t already. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day for areas around and north of the Saginaw Bay. Many of us around the I-69 corridor are expected to stay dry tomorrow.

Rain chances overspread the entire area on Thursday. Don’t be surprised if a few areas see a few wet snowflakes mixed in. Temperatures will only be in the lower 40s for highs!

Friday some stubborn showers hug the Lake Huron shoreline with those of us further inland will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs bounce back to around 50 degrees. The weekend promises upper 50s with some isolated light rain showers.

