Ferrellgas customers who went without propane last winter may get paid

The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the...
The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the state with a ‘Notice of Intended Action’ ordering to cease and desist any unlawful business immediately.(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Ferrellgas propane customers who went without heat last winter may be entitled to part of a settlement with the state announced Tuesday.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement with the Missouri-based propane supplier to resolve a series of customer complaints alleging difficulty contacting the company during the winter, long waits for fuel deliveries and the inability to obtain expedited deliveries when homes ran low on gas.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office received at least six complaints from Ferrellgas customers and some of them claimed the company left them without heat in January and February, when extreme cold weather and heavy snowfall blanketed Michigan.

“Being without heat for even a day during a Michigan winter is emotionally devastating and can be dangerous,” Nessel said. “Ferrellgas and other propane providers are now on notice that this office will not tolerate any company that breaks its commitments to consumers and leaves them sitting in the cold.”

The settlement announced Tuesday includes a $49,500 payment from Ferrellgas to the Attorney General’s Office. Customers who lost heat due to the company’s actions last winter can file a claim until May 7 for part of $45,000 of that money.

Click here for the Attorney General’s Office online complaint form.

Ferrellgas also is required to implement customer service changes, reimburse customers for unused propane if they discontinue service, waive any fees for customers who file substantiated claims and refund payments for customers who skipped a delivery because they got faster service elsewhere.

