Flint police looking for 4-year-old listed as missing and endangered

Italy Dior Turner was last seen around 10 a.m. near downtown Flint
Italy Dior Turner
Italy Dior Turner(source: Flint Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking the public to help look for a 4-year-old girl listed as missing and endangered Tuesday morning.

Italy Dior Turner was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Avenue A just north of downtown Flint. She may be with her father, Maurice Derrell Turner, who police say was involved in a shooting.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said Maurice Turner was holding his daughter in his arms when he shot his mother’s boyfriend Tuesday morning. Maurice Turner then walked away from the scene with Italy, Green said.

The shooting victim was listed in good condition after the incident.

Maurice may be driving a silver Buick Century with Italy. She was wearing a copper colored coat, a Lilo & Stitch T-shirt, turquoise and white tie-dyed pants and orange, green and pink batteries in her hair.

Anyone who sees Italy or her father should call 911 immediately or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

