Four Lakes Task Force unveils lower cost estimates on dam repairs

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - There is some positive news, when it comes to the plan to restore dams and lakes in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

We got a first estimate of the restoration project last September, which came in at about a third of a billion dollars.

But the Four Lakes Task Force released some new numbers today

It’s a lot lower than that original figure.

The disaster happened nearly eleven months ago. The dam failure in mid-Michigan caused millions of dollars of property damage, and so much hardship for so many people.

The task to rebuild and repair dams and restore the lakes seemed daunting as well. The first cost estimate by GEI Consultants was $338 million, an eye-popping figure.

“Remember that was in September when it was basically a paper exercise, we hadn’t been on the dams, we spent the last six months looking at how to stabilize these dams,” says Dave Kepler, the chairman of the Four Lakes Task Force.

The task force, the entity that now owns the dams, released new financial numbers showing the possible cost to be much less.

“The two things that made a big difference was looking at methods of construction as we kind of go through the area, and recognize the fact that the breaches on both of those dams can be leveraged for putting in an auxiliary spillway,” says Kepler.

The biggest reduction was for the Edenville and Sanford Dams, which create Wixom and Sanford Lakes. The estimated cost to restore the Edenville Dam is now $121 million, down from $208 million.

The Sanford Dam portion of the restoration project is estimated to $51 million, down from $91 million. The Smallwood and Secord Dam restoration projects actually increased in cost a bit, with Smallwood cost estimation going up by $4 million.

With the lower costs estimates, the projected assessments for property owners along the Wixom and Sanford Lakes, would go down as well.

“The assessments are still high, but they are going down, when we started out in September, it was several thousand dollars, we think we can get down to the one to two thousand dollar range,” says Kepler.

The plan, which will be presented to the public, is to restore Secord and Smallwood lakes by 2024, Sanford Lake by 2025, and Wixom Lake by 2026.

