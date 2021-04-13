Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc High School teacher resigned just weeks before a former female student accused him of sexual abuse.

Police say the student was 16 when an alleged sexual relationship started more than six years ago. Michael Paris is now charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after investigators say he groomed the student into having sex with him.

Paris taught English at Grand Blanc High School. Administrators say he put in his two week notice in February, saying he was pursuing other employment opportunities.

But just two days before his resignation took effect, the parents of his alleged victim told the administration he sexually abused their daughter.

“Victim’s doing OK, but obviously has some concerns on how this all goes forward,” said Det. Ryan Rouse with the Grand Blanc City Police Department.

Rouse, who serves as the Grand Blanc Community Schools resource officer, said school administrators contacted him immediately when they learned of the allegations on March 10..

Rouse said the student was 16 when the inappropriate relationship started in November 2014. The student took a class with Paris, who is now 34 years old. Communication started with text messages and picked up after she was out of Paris’ class.

“They started communicating and it then turned into a sexual relationship from there,” Rouse said.

He isn’t sharing how long the abuse lasted, but he confirmed the student graduated and the inappropriate relationship had already ended when she spoke up this year. It’s unclear why she came forward when she did.

Rouse has spent the last several weeks piecing the case together.

“I did attempt to talk with Mr. Paris in that situation. He declined to have an interview with me at that point in time and then I submitted it to the prosecutor’s office for review,” he said.

Paris was booked into the Genesee County Jail and posted bond so he could be released. He’s facing up to 15 years in prison for the three felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Grand Blanc Community Schools placed Paris on administrative leave for the final two days of employment at the school. The administration says an internal investigation is under way despite the fact that he no longer works for the district.

