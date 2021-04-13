Advertisement

Local restaurants impacted as Michigan extends workplace restrictions

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Disappointment coming from local restaurants that depend on the crowd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, as the Governor extends the workplace COVID-19 restrictions for an additional six months.

This as Michigan leads the nation in a surge of positive cases.

Restaurant owner Heath Hoffman of Hoffman’s Deco Deli & Café says he was looking forward to the restrictions for workplace being lifted.

“We look forward to really having an open… you know, having people downtown again, walk you through downtown eating downtown being downtown, and now they can’t even do that,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says he’s been making changes to his café to make it a safe place for people to come out and grab a bite to eat.

“Getting our garage door installed to the front of the building, so that we can open it up for an open air dining effect and have the breeze come through that they wanted so bad for businesses to have.”

Hoffman says he was looking forward to the summer, but after he heard the announcement the Governor made on Monday, extending the COVID-19 measures for workplaces for 6 more months he’s concerned not all restaurants will make it out of the pandemic.

“A lot of businesses have already closed due to this. And if it keeps prolonging and pushing it off, more businesses are going to close so they really need to define what they mean by closing down or shutting down or scaling back,” added Hoffman.

The COVID-19 measures for workplaces were scheduled to end this week, but since the surge of cases in the state, the Governor felt it would be best to extend the measures.

Which means those working remotely can continue working from home.

One bartender at Luigi’s Restaurant says this announcement will directly impact her work.

“There’s nobody here during the day. It’s very slow during the day. We have a lot of takeout. But as far as in dining but nobody wants to come on for lunch anymore, because people are working from home. Why would you leave your home if you’re already there,” Kim Ackley said.

Restaurants are still open to 50% capacity.

The workplace measures set to expire this week require employers to allow people to work remotely if possible, and outline safety protocols if employees work at the same place.

