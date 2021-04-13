MDOT closing M-53 near North Branch on Friday night

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of M-53 will be closed entirely overnight Friday while crews replace a culvert.

The culvert runs under M-53, which is also called VanDyke Road, near Stiles Road east of North Branch in northern Lapeer County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to close the roadway between M-90 and Barnes Road from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. A detour will be posted to direct traffic west onto Jefferson Road around the construction site.

The project is only scheduled to last for one night.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.