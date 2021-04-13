Advertisement

MDOT closing M-53 near North Branch on Friday night

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of M-53 will be closed entirely overnight Friday while crews replace a culvert.

The culvert runs under M-53, which is also called VanDyke Road, near Stiles Road east of North Branch in northern Lapeer County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to close the roadway between M-90 and Barnes Road from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. A detour will be posted to direct traffic west onto Jefferson Road around the construction site.

The project is only scheduled to last for one night.

