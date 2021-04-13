Metamora man dies after crash at Lapeer Township intersection

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 23-year-old from Metamora died after he pulled into the path of a pickup truck at a Lapeer Township intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Collins-Krug was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu west on Peppermill Road just after noon when he stopped for the stop sign at Wilder Road, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Collins-Krug then pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was driving north on Wilder Road. The pickup truck slammed into the driver’s side of Collins-Krug’s car and pushed both vehicles off the roadway.

Collins-Krug, who was driving alone, was pinned in his car and pronounced dead on the scene. The 51-year-old man from Lapeer driving the pickup truck and his 52-year-old passenger both declined medical attention at the scene.

Investigators say neither speed nor intoxication contributed to the crash, which will remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Lapeer Township Police Department.

