Mid-Michigan health departments react to Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The temporary nationwide pause of dispensing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is not leading to big changes for Mid-Michigan’s largest health departments.

Both the Genesee County and Saginaw County health departments are continuing their vaccine clinics as scheduled, but anyone slated to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration jointly recommended a temporary pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday. The organizations are investigating the possibility of blood clots forming six to 13 days after the vaccine is administered.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek medical attention if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Call 911 if the symptoms are severe or contact a doctor if the symptoms are mild.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use in the U.S. at the end of February. The Saginaw County Health Department says anyone who received the vaccine previously and did not develop adverse symptoms should not be concerned.

Saginaw County had a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday that was supposed to dispense the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that has been changed to a Pfizer vaccine clinic. It will go on as scheduled.

The Genesee County Health Department says it will honor all vaccine appointments already scheduled, but anyone who was slated to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only one of three approved for emergency use in the U.S. that can be completed with a single dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require a second dose to reach full vaccination.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also has much less stringent transportation and handling requirements compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

