New COVID-19 cases increase by second highest level for 1 day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the illness in Michigan both increased to near records on Tuesday.

The number of new cases was the second highest in the state on Tuesday while the number of patients with COVID-19 in Michigan hospitals is within about 100 of the all-time record.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,867 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 756,564. That is the second highest single-day increase in the state behind only the 9,779 new cases reported on Nov. 20.

State health officials reported 74 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,586. The 74 deaths reported on Tuesday is tied with Saturday’s total for the highest daily total since Feb. 18.

Half of the deaths reported on Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing surged on Monday to the highest level in nearly four months with more than 58,850 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped for the fourth consecutive day, settling at 14.22% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses climbed closer to the record level. As of Tuesday, 4,205 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 87 from Monday. Of those, 4,011 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 17.86% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses. The record for COVID-19 hospitalizations was over 4,300 set on Nov. 30.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 842 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 461 of them are on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 35 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 6.236 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 3.168 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.739 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 328,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.445 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.39 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 28,550 cases and 746 deaths, which is an increase of 320 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 17,939 cases and 536 deaths, which is an increase of 107 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 841 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Bay, 8,864 cases and 299 deaths, which is an increase of 107 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,680 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gladwin, 1,606 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Gratiot, 2,753 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Huron, 2,690 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Iosco, 1,495 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Isabella, 4,464 cases, 78 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Lapeer, 6,493 cases and 147 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Midland, 5,635 cases, 70 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,140 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Oscoda, 433 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,424 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Sanilac, 3,185 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 4,753 cases, 86 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,159 cases and 139 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and two deaths.

