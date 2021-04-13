Pediatrician concerned about cases of illness affecting children after COVID-19

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, so are the number of children being treated for a serious illness linked to the coronavirus.

At least 99 children have been diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in Michigan and at least five children have died from the illness. An emergency pediatric physician from Flint Township believes the number of cases is much higher.

MIS-C can strike two to four weeks after a child between the ages of 2 and 15 has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“MIS-C presents like other symptoms. Unfortunately, it’s being mistaken for just a common cold or stomach bug, but in reality it is more complicated and has more potential side effects,” said Dr. Faisal Mawri.

Symptoms of the illness include lethargy, weakness, abdominal pain, inflammation of the heart, kidney failure, liver failure and inflammation of other organs. Mawri said two symptoms set MIS-C apart from other illnesses, so parents should watch closely for them.

“It presents with a fever for five days, so a fever for five days is a good sign to look for,” he said. “And then it also presents with a rash, such as rash in the lips or sometimes in the hands.”

Mawri has seen two cases of MIS-C in Genesee County involving a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. Both cases presented with a fever for five days and a rash.

“Some of them were on antibiotic and were not responding to that, and then obviously we say wait a second, where is this rash coming from and we put the two together,” Mawri said. “Once we did the lab work up, it showed the low sodium, the platelets are down and then we decided this is absolutely MIS-C.”

Because there is a lot of overlap in symptoms between MIS-C and other illnesses, he believes the number of cases and deaths in the state is actually much higher than what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting.

“Some children may have COVID-19 and they’ve been mistaken for the common cold or for acute gastroenteritis, but in reality two weeks later they may develop MIS-C,” Mawri said. “When we test them for the antibodies, the antibodies are usually positive.”

He said parents should call their child’s pediatrician right away if are suspicious of MIS-C. Some children may need to be admitted to the hospital and some may require intensive care.

