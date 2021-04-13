Saginaw closes Ojibway Island to vehicles to prevent large gatherings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Saginaw’s most popular parks will remain open, but nobody will be able to drive there.

The city of Saginaw announced Tuesday that Ojibway Island is closed to vehicle traffic effective immediately and until further notice. The park will remain open for pedestrians and recreational activities, but no parking will be provided at the park.

City officials were concerned about large crowds of people gathering at the park since it reopened to vehicles. With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in the Great Lakes Bay Region, they decided to cut off vehicle access again to prevent more gatherings that could spread the illness.

“Unfortunately, these gatherings are becoming a health and safety issue,” said City Manager Tim Morales. “In the interest of the health and safety of our citizens, we have made an administrative decision to close Ojibway to vehicle access until further notice.”

The city also has received reports of disorderly conduct on Ojibway Island since it fully reopened. City officials will develop a plan to keep the park family-friendly for residents of all ages when it fully reopens again.

