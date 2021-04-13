Saginaw public buses reduce hours due to uptick in COVID-19

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Due to driver shortages caused by COVID-19, the Saginaw area’s public bus system is reducing its hours.

Beginning Tuesday and until further notice, STARS lift services will run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Mainline bus services will run 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pigeon Express service will not change.

STARS restarted its fixed bus routes at the beginning of March after shutting down last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people are getting too comfortable knowing that vaccines are on the way,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens, adding, “The primary reason that we don’t have enough bodies for the buses is exposure due to multi-household gatherings, which is unfortunate.”

STARS is offering bus and lift service to or from COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Saginaw-area residents who need a ride. STARS buses are not charging fares for riders.

