Voices For Children’s biggest fundraiser goes virtual

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/13/2021) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. That’s why you may have seen blue pinwheels around town and several people in your community wearing blue.

“We as a community need to take a stance and we need to ensure that we do what’s necessary so that children don’t have to go through child abuse,” said Voices For Children Advocacy Center Executive Director Nyse Holloman.

In Genesee County, the Voices for Children Advocacy Center serves 1,200 children and families every year.

The organization said they’re needed now more than ever.

In February, the shortest month of the year, staff handled 60 new cases of child physical and sexual abuse.

You can help support their mission next week. Voices for Children is hosting its annual “Children’s Champion Awards.”

“It recognizes those individuals that are doing those amazing things for kids. Making sure that kids are safe at home, making sure that schools are safe, making sure that they are raising amazing seniors that are getting ready to go to college,” Holloman explained. “We have scholarships for some of the seniors that are award winners, but every person that was nominated -- over 150 people -- are just doing so many amazing things in Genesee County. It’s important for us to just be able to honor all of those nominees, especially the ones that won.”

The fundraiser is virtual this year and will be streamed live to Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, April 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be made online. Holloman shared even $5 or $10 dollars can make a difference.

“Any amount helps us to be able to provide the services that are necessary,” Holloman said. “It’s so critical because COVID has definitely impacted that donations and our events; and so, we’re hoping that the community is going to get behind us with this event.”

The community’s support makes it possible for the Center to offer their services free of charge to families in both Genesee and Shiawassee Counties. Those services include therapy, support groups and attending court with the kids, to name a few.

“I saw a little kid yesterday that said, ‘Man, this place is so great!’ And I’m like, that just warms my heart. That’s exactly what we need in this community is a place that’s dedicated to just making sure that kids know that they are the brave little heroes and what happened to them, the trauma that happened, that it does not have to define their entire life. That’s what we’re about here at Voices for Children,” Holloman added.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.