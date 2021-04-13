Advertisement

What symptoms to look for after the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath could be a cause for concern
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials say anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the past two weeks should be aware of the potential for blood clots.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek medical attention if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Those are all symptoms of potential blood clots and extremely rare after receiving the vaccine.

Call 911 if the symptoms are severe or contact a doctor if the symptoms are mild.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a nationwide pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday while they investigate the potential for blood clots to form. The pause is expected to be relatively brief.

The clots occurred six to 13 days after the vaccine was administered in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death and all of the cases remained under investigation Tuesday.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. -- the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Michigan has received 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Tuesday morning and health care providers have administered nearly 200,000 of them.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
7-year-old hit by a car and dies in Gratiot County

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Mid-Michigan health departments react to Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic