What symptoms to look for after the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials say anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the past two weeks should be aware of the potential for blood clots.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek medical attention if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Those are all symptoms of potential blood clots and extremely rare after receiving the vaccine.

Call 911 if the symptoms are severe or contact a doctor if the symptoms are mild.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a nationwide pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday while they investigate the potential for blood clots to form. The pause is expected to be relatively brief.

The clots occurred six to 13 days after the vaccine was administered in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death and all of the cases remained under investigation Tuesday.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. -- the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Michigan has received 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Tuesday morning and health care providers have administered nearly 200,000 of them.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.