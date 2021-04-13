What’s next after CDC and FDA pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spelled out the next steps for health officials after two federal agencies recommended a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan is following the recommendation and advising all health care providers in the state to hold off on administering the vaccine temporarily while further studies are conducted.

Michigan has received 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it received emergency approval for general use at the end of February. Nearly 200,000 of those doses had been administered before the pause was announced Tuesday morning.

The pause recommendation comes after six females age 18 to 48 developed a serious blood clot condition called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The reactions appear to be extremely rare, as only six have been reported out of 6.8 million doses administered in the U.S.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

During the pause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the blood clot reports and assess the significance. The Food and Drug Administration, which approves vaccines for use, also will investigate and review the CDC analysis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says health care providers will receive information about the adverse vaccine reactions and about how to identify or treat potential blood clots caused by the vaccine in their patients. The treatment for cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is different from most blood clots.

Health care providers are advised to report any reactions from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines all passed multiple levels of clinical testing to determine safety and effectiveness before the FDA granted emergency approval, which allows them to be administered to the general public in the U.S.

All three vaccines were found to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, hospitalization or death.

AstraZeneca has applied for emergency approval of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. That vaccine has been in use in Europe, but some countries paused its use in March over blood clot concerns. Most countries have allowed health care providers to resume using the vaccine, however.

