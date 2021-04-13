Advertisement

What’s next after CDC and FDA pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan is following the recommendation while federal health agencies carry out reviews of the situation
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spelled out the next steps for health officials after two federal agencies recommended a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan is following the recommendation and advising all health care providers in the state to hold off on administering the vaccine temporarily while further studies are conducted.

Michigan has received 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it received emergency approval for general use at the end of February. Nearly 200,000 of those doses had been administered before the pause was announced Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Mid-Michigan health departments react to Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The pause recommendation comes after six females age 18 to 48 developed a serious blood clot condition called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The reactions appear to be extremely rare, as only six have been reported out of 6.8 million doses administered in the U.S.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

During the pause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the blood clot reports and assess the significance. The Food and Drug Administration, which approves vaccines for use, also will investigate and review the CDC analysis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says health care providers will receive information about the adverse vaccine reactions and about how to identify or treat potential blood clots caused by the vaccine in their patients. The treatment for cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is different from most blood clots.

RELATED: What symptoms to look for after the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Health care providers are advised to report any reactions from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines all passed multiple levels of clinical testing to determine safety and effectiveness before the FDA granted emergency approval, which allows them to be administered to the general public in the U.S.

All three vaccines were found to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, hospitalization or death.

AstraZeneca has applied for emergency approval of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. That vaccine has been in use in Europe, but some countries paused its use in March over blood clot concerns. Most countries have allowed health care providers to resume using the vaccine, however.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer extends COVID-19 workplace measures for six more months
Michigan continues to be coronavirus hotspot
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid COVID-19 spike
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
24-year-old Trevor Stafford
Swanson: Clio man charged in Genesee County upskirt video case
7-year-old hit by a car and dies in Gratiot County

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
STARS buses are reducing service hours.
Saginaw public buses reduce hours due to uptick in COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine