Beecher’s 9th state championship more than a trophy for the Bucs

Tragedy brought the Bucs closer together for state title run
By Brandon Green
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher’s head coach Mike Williams lost his father, Charles Williams Jr., to COVID about a year ago, during the season coach wasn’t mourning alone. Buc’s star Keyon Menifield Jr. lost his grandfather around the same time.

The tragedy brought the coach and player closer together and helped propel them to a state championship.

