Clare County man arrested after 9-month-old tests positive for meth

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police executed two search warrants and arrested a man after an infant tested positive for methamphetamine at a Mount Pleasant hospital this week.

Child Protective Services and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the 9-month-old’s drug test results were reported to authorities. Police executed a search warrant at the child’s residence in the Bertha Lake area of Lincoln Township in Clare County.

The sheriff’s office says a large quantity of crystal meth and packaging materials were seized from the house. Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Jones in connection with the drugs.

The sheriff’s office executed a second search warrant at another home based on information gathered during the investigation. There, police allegedly found another large stash of meth and firearms.

Jones appeared in Clare County District Court on Tuesday for arraignment on two counts of delivering or manufacturing meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He remained in custody Wednesday at the Clare County Jail on $90,000 bond.

There was no update on the infant’s medical condition Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.