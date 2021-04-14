Advertisement

Clare County man arrested after 9-month-old tests positive for meth

Police served two search warrants and arrested a 47-year-old man
Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police executed two search warrants and arrested a man after an infant tested positive for methamphetamine at a Mount Pleasant hospital this week.

Child Protective Services and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the 9-month-old’s drug test results were reported to authorities. Police executed a search warrant at the child’s residence in the Bertha Lake area of Lincoln Township in Clare County.

The sheriff’s office says a large quantity of crystal meth and packaging materials were seized from the house. Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Jones in connection with the drugs.

The sheriff’s office executed a second search warrant at another home based on information gathered during the investigation. There, police allegedly found another large stash of meth and firearms.

Jones appeared in Clare County District Court on Tuesday for arraignment on two counts of delivering or manufacturing meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He remained in custody Wednesday at the Clare County Jail on $90,000 bond.

There was no update on the infant’s medical condition Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rescue workers responded to a deadly crash at Peppermill and Wilder roads in Lapeer Township on...
Metamora man dies after crash at Lapeer Township intersection
Disappointment coming from local restaurants that depend on the crowd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm,...
Local restaurants impacted as Michigan extends workplace restrictions

Latest News

Clare County meth bust
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Lapeer man one of two rescued from lake after sailboat capsizes
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
Former state oil and gas official accused of stealing $850,000
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Lower unemployment rate means end of benefits for some Michigan workers