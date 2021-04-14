Colder today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A system moving through the region will keep some clouds around with the chance of spotty showers. We’ll be cooler today and tomorrow also.

Today’s highs will only be in the mid 40s to low 50s with increasing clouds. So if you have the sun this morning, enjoy it while it lasts! Overcast skies for the afternoon with a breeze out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting into the low 20s. You might see a few showers, especially further north of the bay.

Tonight we’ll drop into the low to mid 30s and see scattered wintry mix and flurries. As we warm to the mid and upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, precipitation will change back over to rain. Scattered showers will continue into the evening. Winds tomorrow will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Further east we may start Friday with a few showers before drying out and seeing a little sun to end the day. Highs Friday will be back around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.