Despite surge, Bay City’s State Theatre hosting indoor concert

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -

With a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended a two-week pause last week on indoor activities like school, sports and dining but an indoor venue in Bay City isn’t changing its plans.

The State Theatre is getting ready for a concert Wednesday night.

Chief Operating Officer of the State Theatre Michael Bacigalupo says they want to make sure everybody feels comfortable and safe while they attend the concert.

Bacigalupo says they are able to sell 300 tickets to their show Wednesday night, which is 50% percent capacity.

He doesn’t expect a full house, but does feel that people will feel comfortable with the way they have set up their social distancing requirements.

“People are in pods of seating, and things like that so we blocked off a lot of different seating areas… We’re requiring them to wear masks to their seats. We will take their temperatures, and if they are not feeling well, we ask you to stay home,” Bacigalupo said.

The Bay County Health Department says the State Theatre is able to hold an event as long as they follow the state health department’s orders, including the 50% capacity, wearing face masks and social distancing.

Nicole King who’s the opener for the concert says she’s ready to rock the stage.

“I’m excited for the whole event, I know people are just like, ‘oh my gosh, it’s so nice to finally be able to get out!’ And I’m excited to see Jason gray he’s somebody that I just really enjoy his music too, so it’s going to be a fun night,” King said.

There are still tickets available and you can purchase them online or in person.

Because of the rise in cases State Health leaders are advising against participating in a gathering like this.

