Former state oil and gas official accused of stealing $850,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former employee from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is accused of embezzling more than $850,000 from gas and oil drilling bonds.

The 49-year-old former environmental quality specialist is charged with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000, four counts of uttering and publishing and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the employee was in charge of paying back bonds, which anyone drilling for natural gas or oil in the state is required to provide as part of the permitting process. The owner gets the bond money back when the well changes hands.

The former employee, who worked in the the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for about 24 years, allegedly created fake vendors and diverted bond funds to bank accounts that he created for the vendors.

“This case is a reminder that my office treats it very seriously when anyone abuses the system for their own gain,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The former employee, who is not being named because he hasn’t bee arraigned, allegedly embezzled more than $850,000 from the gas and oil bonds from 2018 to 2020. However, investigators believe the scheme may have continued from 2013 to 2016.

Any claims prior to 2016 cannot be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations. State officials learned of the allegations in September and asked Michigan State Police to investigate.

“Our discovery of potential crimes was immediately referred to law enforcement, and we continue to provide them everything they need to ensure justice is done on behalf of the State of Michigan,” said Liesl Clark, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy director. “We are also doing everything we can to prevent this from occurring again, including strengthening internal financial controls to provide even greater checks and balances against fraud.”

The former employee is scheduled to appear in Lansing District Court for arraignment on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.