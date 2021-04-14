Advertisement

Genesee County gets $12+ million for rental assistance

Tenants can apply for up to 15 months of help paying leases, along with some utility bills
Landlords and tenants can receive up to 12 months of rear rental payments through CERA.
Landlords and tenants can receive up to 12 months of rear rental payments through CERA.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Renters in Genesee County who are behind on their payments can apply for a share of over $12 million of assistance.

Genesee County Community Action Resource Department received the federal funds to help tenants who are unable to pay for housing and face eviction due to hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program aims to prevent evictions while making sure landlords can recoup past due payments. Evictions are prohibited in many cases across the United States until June.

Renters can apply for up to 12 months of unpaid lease payments and up to three months of future assistance for a total of 15 months. Some households also may qualify for help paying electric, heat, water, sewer and trash bills not covered in their monthly lease payments.

Renters must have an income less than 80% of the average for Genesee County to qualify. Qualifying coronavirus pandemic hardships include loss of work, reduction in income or any financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Renters also must be facing eviction, at risk of homelessness or have a past due utility bill to qualify for funding.

Applications can be picked up at the GCCARD headquarters or downloaded from this state website. They can be emailed back to gccardnsc@co.genesee.mi.us or submitted in person by appointment only.

Completed submissions must include applications from the landlord and the tenant. Click here for copies of both forms from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Call 810-768-4675 to set an appointment with GCCARD or for more information about the program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rescue workers responded to a deadly crash at Peppermill and Wilder roads in Lapeer Township on...
Metamora man dies after crash at Lapeer Township intersection
Disappointment coming from local restaurants that depend on the crowd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm,...
Local restaurants impacted as Michigan extends workplace restrictions

Latest News

Hilda McShane prepares a meal for the Catholic Charities Cinco de Mayo "Holy Moley" fundraiser.
Catholic Charities taking orders for its annual ‘Holy Moley’ fundraiser
The Children’s Champions Awards will stream live to Facebook and YouTube Thursday, April 22.
Voices For Children’s biggest fundraiser goes virtual
MSP's Aviation team helped troopers locate armed shooters in Flint
Eyes in the sky help police take guns, ammunition off streets of Flint
Hanz is a 15-month-old German Shepherd, joining UCAN's team.
Genesee County anti-drug organization get K-9 to sniff out narcotics