Genesee County gets $12+ million for rental assistance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Renters in Genesee County who are behind on their payments can apply for a share of over $12 million of assistance.

Genesee County Community Action Resource Department received the federal funds to help tenants who are unable to pay for housing and face eviction due to hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program aims to prevent evictions while making sure landlords can recoup past due payments. Evictions are prohibited in many cases across the United States until June.

Renters can apply for up to 12 months of unpaid lease payments and up to three months of future assistance for a total of 15 months. Some households also may qualify for help paying electric, heat, water, sewer and trash bills not covered in their monthly lease payments.

Renters must have an income less than 80% of the average for Genesee County to qualify. Qualifying coronavirus pandemic hardships include loss of work, reduction in income or any financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Renters also must be facing eviction, at risk of homelessness or have a past due utility bill to qualify for funding.

Applications can be picked up at the GCCARD headquarters or downloaded from this state website. They can be emailed back to gccardnsc@co.genesee.mi.us or submitted in person by appointment only.

Completed submissions must include applications from the landlord and the tenant. Click here for copies of both forms from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Call 810-768-4675 to set an appointment with GCCARD or for more information about the program.

