Grand Blanc man faces two charges for allegedly viewing child pornography

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is facing two charges after authorities say distributed child pornographic images on the internet.

Police arrested 18-year-old Bastian Michael Wilhelm and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material.

one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Wilhelm after learning that he was looking at child sexually abusive materials online. Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

