Lapeer County man arrested after 100 mph police chase

Michael Munger
Michael Munger(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after police say he led them on a 100 mph chase through a rural area of Lapeer County.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Bowers Road near Five Lakes Road in Attica Township just after midnight when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 40-year-old Michael Munger sped past at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies got behind the car and attempted a traffic stop, but they say Munger accelerated to around 100 mph. Police say he continued driving at a high rate of speed on Bowers Road, Lake Pleasant Road and Imlay City Road before he pulled over.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit covered about 4 miles in two minutes before Munger was arrested without incident.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Lapeer County District Court on one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding law enforcement. Munger is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

