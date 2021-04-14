Advertisement

Lapeer man one of two rescued from lake after sailboat capsizes

Heavy winds caused the sailboat to tip over on Union Lake in West Bloomfield Township
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer man and a companion were rescued from an Oakland County lake Tuesday after after their sailboat capsized in strong winds.

The 33-year-old Lapeer man and 31-year-old West Bloomfield Township man were sailing an 18-foot boat on Union Lake when it tipped over around 6:45 p.m. and threw both of them into the cold water.

The West Bloomfield Township police and fire departments responded and requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol. Both men got back to shore safely as the sheriff’s water rescue unit was arriving on the scene.

Neither man reported any injuries from the incident. The marine patrol towed the overturned sailboat back to shore.

