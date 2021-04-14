Lower unemployment rate means end of benefits for some Michigan workers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A falling unemployment rate in Michigan presents a good news, bad news situation for workers.

More workers are finding jobs, but some of those who are receiving unemployment benefits will reach the end of their eligibility this week. Michigan no longer qualifies for the federal Extended Benefits Program because the state jobless rate has fallen below 6.5%.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has been notifying the 16,000 workers receiving extended benefits about the program’s impending end for the state. This week is the final week for workers to claim the benefits.

However, some of the workers currently receiving federal extended unemployment benefits may still qualify for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs, said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Workers who qualify for those programs will continue receiving unemployment benefits beyond this week. But worker receiving extended benefits who don’t qualify no longer will be eligible for unemployment pay.

The Extended Benefits Program allows unemployed workers to claim benefits at the state rate for an additional 20 weeks beyond the state’s 26-week eligibility. The benefits are fully funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and became available to Michigan workers in October.

The program starts when a state’s unemployment rate remains above 6.5% for three consecutive months. Since October, Michigan has paid about $419 million worth of extended federal benefits.

Workers who are losing unemployment benefits and still need assistance can apply for health care, food, cash and other programs through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for information about how to apply.

