Many Flint water settlement claims didn’t provide enough information

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several Flint residents who registered for a share of the $641.2 million water crisis settlement can expect a call from the claims administrator soon,

According to the settlement’s website, a lot of people didn’t provide all necessary information. Every registration was supposed to include the full name, address, date of birth and Social Security number of the people seeking a share of the settlement.

The claims administrator will be contacting these folks, letting them know they need to provide the required information. Once that happens, people will have 10 days to complete their registration.

Settlement sign-up ended last month and the process will move into the next phase soon, when residents will be asked to submit their formal claims and basic evidence showing they were affected by the water crisis. The evidence can include any proof of residency in the city during the water crisis, attending school in Flint or consuming lead-tainted city water.

The claims process should move forward within the next few weeks based on the initial timeline.

