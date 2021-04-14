Advertisement

Many Flint water settlement claims didn’t provide enough information

This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and expenses. If granted, the request would total $202 million in fees and $7 million in expenses for dozens of attorneys suing the state of Michigan, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several Flint residents who registered for a share of the $641.2 million water crisis settlement can expect a call from the claims administrator soon,

According to the settlement’s website, a lot of people didn’t provide all necessary information. Every registration was supposed to include the full name, address, date of birth and Social Security number of the people seeking a share of the settlement.

The claims administrator will be contacting these folks, letting them know they need to provide the required information. Once that happens, people will have 10 days to complete their registration.

Settlement sign-up ended last month and the process will move into the next phase soon, when residents will be asked to submit their formal claims and basic evidence showing they were affected by the water crisis. The evidence can include any proof of residency in the city during the water crisis, attending school in Flint or consuming lead-tainted city water.

The claims process should move forward within the next few weeks based on the initial timeline.

