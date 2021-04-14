Advertisement

Michigan increases treatments for COVID-19 patients at no cost

Remdesivir/Gilead Science
Remdesivir/Gilead Science(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health care providers are increasing the use of therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 patients as the illness continues spreading around the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is pushing the use of Regeneron, Remdesivir and Eli Lilly treatments that have been approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients. The treatments can help reduce the severity of illness and prevent hospitalization.

Whitmer said the treatments are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccines, but they can help free up hospital beds across the state. Nearly 18% of inpatient hospital beds across Michigan are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Two dozen hospitals are at or above 90% capacity.

“I’m going to shoot straight with you as I always have. We’re in a tough spot Michigan,” Whitmer said.

The three COVID-19 treatments, which are called monoclonal antibodies, are being made available to health care providers with requests that they expand the number of infusion sites. All three treatments are offered at no cost to patients, aside from an administrative fee charged to their health insurance.

“These antibody treatments could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and my administration and I will continue working with the federal government to make sure we are using all the tools in our toolbox to keep you and your family safe and get back to normal sooner,” Whitmer said.

The monoclonal therapies help restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. They attack COVID-19 and prevent the virus from bonding with cells in the body, which effectively neutralize it.

Whitmer said 6,600 patients in Michigan already have received COVID-19 therapeutic treatments and 65% of them reported feeling better within two days. Fewer than 5% of those people required hospitalization for COVID-19 after receiving a treatment.

“When administered to non-hospitalized patients within 10 days of symptom onset, monoclonal antibodies may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michiganders who contract COVID-19 should ask their health care providers about receiving this treatment and I urge providers to assess if their patients qualify.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Rescue workers responded to a deadly crash at Peppermill and Wilder roads in Lapeer Township on...
Metamora man dies after crash at Lapeer Township intersection

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Top Michigan health official traveled out of state amid COVID-19 spike
Keeping middle seats vacant on airplanes can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%,...
Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk