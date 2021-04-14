Michigan increases treatments for COVID-19 patients at no cost

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health care providers are increasing the use of therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 patients as the illness continues spreading around the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is pushing the use of Regeneron, Remdesivir and Eli Lilly treatments that have been approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients. The treatments can help reduce the severity of illness and prevent hospitalization.

Whitmer said the treatments are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccines, but they can help free up hospital beds across the state. Nearly 18% of inpatient hospital beds across Michigan are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Two dozen hospitals are at or above 90% capacity.

“I’m going to shoot straight with you as I always have. We’re in a tough spot Michigan,” Whitmer said.

The three COVID-19 treatments, which are called monoclonal antibodies, are being made available to health care providers with requests that they expand the number of infusion sites. All three treatments are offered at no cost to patients, aside from an administrative fee charged to their health insurance.

“These antibody treatments could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and my administration and I will continue working with the federal government to make sure we are using all the tools in our toolbox to keep you and your family safe and get back to normal sooner,” Whitmer said.

The monoclonal therapies help restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. They attack COVID-19 and prevent the virus from bonding with cells in the body, which effectively neutralize it.

Whitmer said 6,600 patients in Michigan already have received COVID-19 therapeutic treatments and 65% of them reported feeling better within two days. Fewer than 5% of those people required hospitalization for COVID-19 after receiving a treatment.

“When administered to non-hospitalized patients within 10 days of symptom onset, monoclonal antibodies may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michiganders who contract COVID-19 should ask their health care providers about receiving this treatment and I urge providers to assess if their patients qualify.”

