Snow showers likely overnight into Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The storm system lurking to our west is now moving through the Great Lakes Region. Expect much cooler air to move in starting tonight and lasting through the day Thursday. Moisture wrapping around this system is expected to move south tonight as well. It’ll be cold enough that some of us will wake up to snow falling. Low temperatures will be 33-35 degrees.

Snow will transition over to rain Thursday afternoon as we warm it up into the lower 40s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest gusting up to 25mph. Friday we’ll start to dry out and warm back up, at least into the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Saturday another small chance for rain develops in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Sunday will be quiet, but cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.

