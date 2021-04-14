Statistics show Michigan’s suicide rate decreased in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - the state of Michigan has released new data on suicide rates across the state from 2020, showing some improvement.

Members of the recently created Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission say the state’s recommendations are meant to lower this rising concern after a difficult year.

Michigan’s suicide rate had been increasing over the past 20 years, but Dr. Brian Ahmedani with Henry Ford Health System said provisional data shows suicide rates in 2020 have declined compared to the previous year.

“We’ve been increasing for so long that we may have hit a peak,” he said. “A lot of health care systems have implemented suicide prevention plans over the past several years that we developed over the past 20 years.”

While the added stressors of a the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 may lead some to believe there would be increases in suicide, Ahmedani said the data is saying otherwise.

“Both factors that we would consider to increase suicide and factors that we would say that would decrease suicide are all fighting together, so we’re trying to make sense of last year,” he said.

Ahmedani said middle aged men account for the largest population who die by suicide. But he added that suicide can affect anyone, which is why the states prevention recommendations are critical.

Ahmedani said working together as a community to support each other and ask questions is the best way to lower the statewide suicide rate.

Anyone in need of someone to talk with can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

