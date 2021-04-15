Advertisement

41-year-old dies after ATV rolls over, throwing him out

Police say the ATV hit a rock while driving around a residence, causing it to overturn
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating an ATV crash that claimed the life of a northern Oakland County man last weekend.

Police say 41-year-old Chad Daniel Richmond was the passenger in a 2008 Polaris Ranger RZR that was driving around a residence, hit a rock and overturned sometime on Saturday in the 3100 block of Oakwood Road. The collision threw Richmond out of the side-by-side ATV.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a friend drove Richmond to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he died. A 38-year-old man from Springfield Township, who was driving the Polaris, suffered a broken collarbone in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was not notified of the crash until Monday, but investigators believe alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash. Police say neither of the men on the Polaris was wearing a helmet when they crashed.

The sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue investigating the crash.

