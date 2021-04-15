Another cool day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a low pressure system with a trough to the north, we’ll see scattered wintry mix this morning change to scattered rain this afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cool today also.

After starting with 30s and wintry mix, snow, and rain, everyone will transition to all rain as temps warm to the mid 40s this afternoon. Spotty rain showers will continue through the evening before we dry out a bit overnight. Winds today will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, keeping it feeling even colder.

Tonight winds will go down to around 10mph, out of the NW, with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll warm to the low 50s with a NNW breeze at 10-15mph. Those further east will see more clouds with another chance at scattered showers while those further west will have the best chance to see some sun break through the clouds.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area for Saturday.

