Advertisement

Another cool day

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a low pressure system with a trough to the north, we’ll see scattered wintry mix this morning change to scattered rain this afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cool today also.

After starting with 30s and wintry mix, snow, and rain, everyone will transition to all rain as temps warm to the mid 40s this afternoon. Spotty rain showers will continue through the evening before we dry out a bit overnight. Winds today will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, keeping it feeling even colder.

Tonight winds will go down to around 10mph, out of the NW, with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll warm to the low 50s with a NNW breeze at 10-15mph. Those further east will see more clouds with another chance at scattered showers while those further west will have the best chance to see some sun break through the clouds.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Rescue workers responded to a deadly crash at Peppermill and Wilder roads in Lapeer Township on...
Metamora man dies after crash at Lapeer Township intersection

Latest News

WJRT April 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT April 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
Snow showers
Snow showers likely overnight into Thursday
Snow chances
Snow showers tonight
WJRT April 14th, 2021 Morning Weather
Colder today