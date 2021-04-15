Advertisement

Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron’s

In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate...
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.(Source: AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

The change is expected to be finalized by August.

The former Atlanta Braves baseball player died in January at the age of 86.

He set an array of career hitting records while enduring racist threats.

The school had been named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Secretary of State, other Democrats denounce Michigan GOP election bills
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright