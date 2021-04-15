Advertisement

Boyce Hydro fined $15 million for dam safety violations that led to failures, floods

Payment of the civil penalty will not happen until all flood victims are compensated for damages
The Secord Dam has been sold to the Four Lakes Task Force.
The Secord Dam has been sold to the Four Lakes Task Force.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHGAN (WJRT) - The former owner of four dams in Mid-Michigan has been fined $15 million for violations that caused two of them to fail 11 months ago, leading to recording flooding.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission leveled the civil penalty against Boyce Hydro Power on Thursday for numerous violations on the Secord, Smallwood and Sanford dams. The company also owned the Edenville Dam, which partially collapsed in May 2020 after heavy rainfall.

The collapse of the Edenville Dam sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing downstream in the Tittabawassee River, where the Sanford Dam was overwhelmed and caused massive flooding around Midland and Saginaw Township. About 10,000 residents were evacuated as roads washed out and homes were destroyed.

“Today’s decision sends a clear message to all licensees of FERC-jurisdictional hydroelectric projects: It is imperative that they comply with the safety requirements of their licenses,” FERC Chairman Rich Glick said. “Public safety is a top priority at these facilities, and we will do whatever we can to protect communities.”

Federal regulators say payment of the civil penalty should not affect Boyce Hydro’s payments to victims for damage incurred during the floods last year. The $15 million fine will be collected after the bankrupt company compensates victims to recover damages.

FERC issued a show cause order to Boyce Hydro in December to address violations of staff orders and license provisions at the Secord, Smallwood and Sanford dams. The company was given 30 days to address the violations with an answer to why it should not receive the $15 million fine.

The federal agency determined that Boyce Hydro did not respond to any of the factual allegations from FERC.

The Four Lakes Task Force has taken ownership of all four Boyce Hydro dams following the failures and floods. The organization is developing a more than $200 million plan to repair the broken dams and restore the lakes that mostly drained after the dams failed.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

State Rep. Rodney Wakeman is a Republican from Saginaw Township representing the 94th District.
Saginaw Township lawmaker wants to extend income tax exemption to unborn babies
McDonald’s restaurants in Mid-Michigan are holding a hiring event.
McDonald’s hiring 1,700 workers for Mid-Michigan locations this week
Beaumont Health is setting up tents like this to screen COVID-19 patients before they enter...
Coronavirus is ‘runaway train’ at Beaumont hospital system, doctor says
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Secretary of State, other Democrats denounce Michigan GOP election bills