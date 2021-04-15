Coronavirus is ‘runaway train’ at Beaumont hospital system, doctor says

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s largest hospital system is turning to tents to handle the flow of people seeking emergency care.

Beaumont Health is dealing with a crush of COVID-19 patients in suburban Detroit. Beaumont says it had more than 800 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, up from about 500 two weeks ago and just 128 at the end of February.

Dr. Nick Gilpin likens it to a “runaway train.” Beaumont officials say tents have been set up at some hospitals to evaluate people who show up for emergency care.

The crush isn’t limited to Beaumont: COVID-19 patients are near record highs statewide.

Michigan hospitals peaked at treating more than 4,300 patients at the end of November and the patient count surged to 4,205 earlier this week. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped for the past two days to 4,159 on Thursday.

