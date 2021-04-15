Advertisement

Coronavirus is ‘runaway train’ at Beaumont hospital system, doctor says

Michigan’s largest hospital system is setting up COVID-19 screening tents outdoors again
Beaumont Health is setting up tents like this to screen COVID-19 patients before they enter...
Beaumont Health is setting up tents like this to screen COVID-19 patients before they enter Detroit-area hospitals.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s largest hospital system is turning to tents to handle the flow of people seeking emergency care.

Beaumont Health is dealing with a crush of COVID-19 patients in suburban Detroit. Beaumont says it had more than 800 patients being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, up from about 500 two weeks ago and just 128 at the end of February.

Dr. Nick Gilpin likens it to a “runaway train.” Beaumont officials say tents have been set up at some hospitals to evaluate people who show up for emergency care.

The crush isn’t limited to Beaumont: COVID-19 patients are near record highs statewide.

Michigan hospitals peaked at treating more than 4,300 patients at the end of November and the patient count surged to 4,205 earlier this week. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped for the past two days to 4,159 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu
In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Mads Nissen,...
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
$1,400 stimulus checks helped March retail sales soar 9.8%
Healthsource WJRT
Treating adult acne