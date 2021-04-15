Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Genesee County 911
Genesee County 911 asking voters to continue telephone surcharge
Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) responds to the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) controversy and allegations.
Rep. Al Lawson comments on Gaetz allegations
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida) does an interview from her office on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Kat Cammack comments on Rep. Matt Gaetz allegations
41-year-old dies after ATV rolls over, throwing him out