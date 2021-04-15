Eight Mid-Michigan hospitals reach over 90% or higher patient capacity

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Newly released statistics show eight Mid-Michigan hospitals are among 34 statewide at or above 90% patient capacity.

Two smaller Ascension Michigan hospitals in Tawas City and Standish both report reaching 100% capacity. The list of hospitals above 90% capacity also includes the region’s largest -- Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Statewide, there are 34 hospitals at or above 90% capacity out of about 135 facilities.

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan with 206 while Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care statewide with 53.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township has the highest total of COVID-19 patients and the most coronavirus patients in intensive care around Mid-Michigan.

Here are COVID-19 patient counts reported by Mid-Michigan hospitals:

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 90% capacity with 98 COVID-19 patients and 34 in intensive care.

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% capacity with seven COVID-19 patients and two in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 95% capacity with 31 COVID-19 patients and six in intensive care.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% capacity with seven COVID-19 patients and one in intensive care.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 91% capacity with 95 COVID-19 patients and 15 in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 96% capacity with 53 COVID-19 patients and 13 in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region in Bay City -- 95% capacity with 48 COVID-19 patients and 14 in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 96% capacity with 71 COVID-19 patients and 18 in intensive care.

No other Mid-Michigan hospital had more than 90% capacity.

Michigan hospitals report their patient census to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services every day. Health officials release a total number of COVID-19 for the state every day and totals specific to each hospital twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 4,205 earlier this week before dropping back below 4,200 for the past two days. Thursday’s total reached 4,159 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 848 in intensive care and 497 on ventilators.

The highest hospitalization total during the coronavirus pandemic was just over 4,300 at the end of November.

Michigan hospitals have a total of about 23,500 inpatient beds, so COVID-19 patients were occupying 17.7% of them on Thursday.

