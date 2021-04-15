Former northern Michigan sheriff deputy sent to prison for drug, child porn charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former northern Michigan sheriff deputy who pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and stealing drugs from his department’s take-back program will spend up to 25 years in prison.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says a visiting judge sentenced 39-year-old Andrew Wernette to spend three years and four months to 25 years in prison for crimes committed while Wernette was a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Wernette pleaded guilty in February to nine crimes accusing him of possessing and distributing child pornography, along with stealing opioid painkillers surrendered to the sheriff’s office drug take-back program. He was in charge of Osceola County Sheriff’s Office take-back program at the time.

Michigan State Police began investigating Wernette’s behavior after receiving a tip. Troopers executed a search warrant in the case, which allegedly turned up more than 100 child pornographic images on Wernette’s computers and cell phone. Investigators also found stolen OxyContin and morphine pills.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case to avoid a conflict of interest with Osceola County investigators.

Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy of Mecosta County sentenced Wernette to spend three years and four months to 25 years in prison for two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Wernette received lesser sentences for pleading guilty to charges of using a computer to commit a crime, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, larceny in a building, illegal possession of morphine, illegal possession of OxyContin and maintaining a drug house.

“This defendant took advantage of the position he held as a law enforcement officer to obtain various drugs for his personal use and engaged in extremely disturbing acts that exploited minors,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We must not stand for this immoral behavior and this office will continue to take action to enforce the law and protect children in this state.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.