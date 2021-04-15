McDonald’s hiring 1,700 workers for Mid-Michigan locations this week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald’s kicked off a hiring drive this week to fill 10,000 positions across Michigan, including more than, 1,700 around Mid-Michigan.

McDonald’s restaurants around Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland and the Thumb are collaborating with Michigan Works to fill the jobs. Click here for a list of open positions around Mid-Michigan.

McDonald’s says it offers career opportunities, along with soft skills like teamwork and customer service that transfer easily to other occupations. U.S. workers are eligible for three scholarship programs to further their education.

Locations around Michigan have implemented nearly 50 COVID-19 safety measures to protect employees and customers, including daily wellness checks and protective barriers in areas where customers directly interact with workers.

McDonald’s and its network of franchises currently employ nearly 2 million people worldwide.

