Advertisement

McDonald’s hiring 1,700 workers for Mid-Michigan locations this week

The restaurant giant has 10,000 openings across Michigan
McDonald’s restaurants in Mid-Michigan are holding a hiring event.
McDonald’s restaurants in Mid-Michigan are holding a hiring event.(KGNS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald’s kicked off a hiring drive this week to fill 10,000 positions across Michigan, including more than, 1,700 around Mid-Michigan.

McDonald’s restaurants around Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland and the Thumb are collaborating with Michigan Works to fill the jobs. Click here for a list of open positions around Mid-Michigan.

McDonald’s says it offers career opportunities, along with soft skills like teamwork and customer service that transfer easily to other occupations. U.S. workers are eligible for three scholarship programs to further their education.

Locations around Michigan have implemented nearly 50 COVID-19 safety measures to protect employees and customers, including daily wellness checks and protective barriers in areas where customers directly interact with workers.

McDonald’s and its network of franchises currently employ nearly 2 million people worldwide.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

State Rep. Rodney Wakeman is a Republican from Saginaw Township representing the 94th District.
Saginaw Township lawmaker wants to extend income tax exemption to unborn babies
Beaumont Health is setting up tents like this to screen COVID-19 patients before they enter...
Coronavirus is ‘runaway train’ at Beaumont hospital system, doctor says
The Secord Dam has been sold to the Four Lakes Task Force.
Boyce Hydro fined $15 million for dam safety violations that led to failures, floods
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Secretary of State, other Democrats denounce Michigan GOP election bills