MI Secretary of State, NAACP condemn GOP Election Reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(04/15/21)- ”Make no mistake, this is an attack on our democracy, and the American values that make our country strong. “ said MI SOS, Jocelyn Benson.

“Instead of doing what is best for our state and our voters, instead of following the facts and the truth in the data, Michigan legislators are choosing to be a part of a national coordinated partisan effort to restrict your freedom to vote,”

Some of bills include:

Senate Bill 285 which would require an ID whether voting by mail or in-person.

Absentee ballot applicants would have to show mail clerks a copy of their photo ID or bring it to the clerk’s office.

“It’s much more difficult to forge a signature than it is to create a fake ID, photo copy it and send it in, so there’s no security provision at all,” Benson said.

Senate Bill 286 would require clerks to lock drop boxes for the last time at 5pm the day before an election, meaning voters could no longer use absentee ballot drop boxes on Election Day.

“This particular bill would disenfranchise the citizens, many of the citizens who dropped off their absentee ballots, that they have a right to do, at a drop box on election day,” Benson said.

“It’s sort of jumping on the bandwagon and pushing back against the results of the election in November. We all know what this is all about,” Saginaw NAACP President, Terry Pruitt.

Pruitt sent a letter to his State Senator Ken Horn, a co-sponsor the bills to voice his concern over the legislation that Pruitt says is an “absolute partisan assault on voting rights,”

And Michigan is not alone in these efforts. Georgia, Texas and Arizona are states that have either passed or introduced similar legislation.

“If you pick up and look at some of the legislation across the street in the country. A lot of the language is being repeated. So, you know, It appears and a lot of it’s being orchestrated,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt tells ABC 12 that Senator Ken Horn agreed to meet with the NAACP about the bills sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.