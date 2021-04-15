Advertisement

Michigan Works agencies split $4 million to help expunge criminal records

All 16 workforce agencies are helping workers clear convictions to get them back on the road to success
Thousands of Michigan workers without jobs are about to lose their unemployment benefits. GST Michigan Works says they have a plan to help connect people with work or resources they need.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 16 Michigan Works agencies in the state are splitting a $4 million grant to help workers get back on the job by expunging their criminal records.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth is providing the funding as part of the Clean Slate Pilot program, which helps returning residents wipe eligible convictions from their criminal record. Officials believe clean criminal records will make workers more attractive to employers.

“The Clean Slate Pilot program offers a stop-gap for expungement services until the Clean Slate law goes into effect in 2022,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We’re excited to get to work. Soon Michiganders will be able to feel the real changes that will come about from this program.”

Expungement allows people to clear eligible criminal convictions from their record. When the process is complete, they can legally state on job, benefits, housing or school applications that they never were arrested or convicted of that crime.

The Clean Slate Pilot is designed to help residents overcome the barriers of retaining an attorney, understanding the process, meeting time constraints and navigating the criminal justice system to complete the expungement process. Only 7% of eligible people pursued expungement before the law enacted this year.

“Before this legislation and this pilot program, there were many barriers in place for returning citizens,” said Labor and Economic Growth Director Susan Corbin. “

To take part in the Clean Slate Pilot at Michigan Works, workers must have a criminal record with:

  • No more than one felony conviction.
  • No more than two misdemeanor convictions.
  • No traffic offenses, such as operating while intoxicated.
  • Five years since their conviction date, release from incarceration or end of parole.

Visit the Michigan Works website or call 1-800-285-9675 for more information about the Clean Slate Pilot program.

