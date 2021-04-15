New Michigan COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down, deaths highest in 4 months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped for the second consecutive day in Michigan while the state recorded its highest daily total of deaths in fourth months on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,303 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 770,822. That is the smallest daily increase in new cases this week.

State health officials reported 112 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,731. That is the highest daily total of deaths since mid-January.

Eighty-one of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a slight drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the second consecutive day. As of Thursday, 4,159 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 28 from Wednesday. Of those, 3,960 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just under 17.7% of Michigan’s inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators increased. Michigan hospitals were treating 848 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 497 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 16 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 26 more on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on Wednesday to the third highest level in April with more than 56,600 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued falling, settling at 13.7% on Wednesday.

Michigan distributed just over 7.494 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 3.773 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.196 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.665 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.507 million people statewide. About 43.3% of Michigan’s population age 16 or older has received at least one dose of vaccine while 28.8% are considered fully vaccinated.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 29,102 cases and 753 deaths, which is an increase of 283 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 18,236 cases and 536 deaths, which is an increase of 166 cases.

Arenac, 854 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 9,029 cases and 299 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Clare, 1,729 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Gladwin, 1,646 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gratiot, 2,775 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Huron, 2,745 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,514 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Isabella, 4,551 cases, 79 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Lapeer, 6,617 cases and 150 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 5,750 cases, 72 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 57 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,173 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Oscoda, 436 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,437 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 3,270 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 4,855 cases, 88 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,251 cases and 143 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and four deaths.

