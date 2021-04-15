Advertisement

Rain moves out, temperatures warm up

Lots of clouds remain
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain showers will slowly move out during the evening and overnight hours. Winds will go down to around 10mph, out of the NW, with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Many of us will remain above freezing but only by a few degrees. With the gusty winds, thankfully frost isn’t an issue.

Tomorrow we’ll warm to the low 50s with a NNE breeze at 10-15mph. Those further east will see more clouds with another chance at scattered showers while those further west will have the best chance to see some sun break through the clouds.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area for Saturday. A couple pop-up style showers are possible in the “heat” of the afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle 50s. Sunday we’ll have some clouds yet again with highs in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees.

