Saginaw Township lawmaker wants to extend income tax exemption to unborn babies

Expecting parents whose babies reach 12 weeks of gestation by Dec. 31 would be eligible
State Rep. Rodney Wakeman is a Republican from Saginaw Township representing the 94th District.
State Rep. Rodney Wakeman is a Republican from Saginaw Township representing the 94th District.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would extend Michigan’s income tax exemption for children to include unborn babies.

Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township said the bill would expand the existing exemption for children to fetuses that reach an estimated 12 weeks of gestation by the end of the tax year on Dec. 31.

He pointed out that expecting parents face many additional expenses while preparing for birth just like parents face every year while raising their children.

“I don’t consider this a new tax exemption -- just a logical extension of the exemption for children that Michigan already allows,” Wakeman said. “This change would help incentivize prenatal care and offset the costs of welcoming a newborn into the world.”

House Bill 4644 has been referred to the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee for consideration. It would have to pass there, in the full House and in the Senate before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her consideration.

