Savoy Bar and Grill won’t reopen in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A well-known staple in downtown Saginaw is closed for good.

The Savoy Bar and Grill in Saginaw has been closed for the last year due to COVID-19. On Thursday, its owners shared on Facebook that they won’t be reopening.

I’ve been meaning to write a post for a long time It’s been a year and we will not be reopening. We have been... Posted by The Savoy Bar and Grill on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Hundreds of commenters reacting to that news with happy memories and well wishes. The Savoy had been serving up good food for many years.

The restaurant’s owners were known for giving back to the community. Every year since 2007, the Savoy hosted a free Thanksgiving event, where hungry and homeless people could get a free holiday meal with no questions asked.

