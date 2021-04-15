Savoy Bar and Grill won’t reopen in downtown Saginaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A well-known staple in downtown Saginaw is closed for good.
The Savoy Bar and Grill in Saginaw has been closed for the last year due to COVID-19. On Thursday, its owners shared on Facebook that they won’t be reopening.
Hundreds of commenters reacting to that news with happy memories and well wishes. The Savoy had been serving up good food for many years.
The restaurant’s owners were known for giving back to the community. Every year since 2007, the Savoy hosted a free Thanksgiving event, where hungry and homeless people could get a free holiday meal with no questions asked.
