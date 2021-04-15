Treating adult acne

You thought acne was a thing of the past when you got out of your teens, but up to 22 percent of women develop what doctors call adult-onset acne compared with just four percent of men. The over-the-counter lotions and astringents you used as a teen might not cut it now. Ivanhoe has more on a trend in dermatology that’s helping patients save face and money.

Kimberly Kanoff eats right, exercises, and practices yoga for stress relief. But even those measures can’t control breakouts around her mouth.

“But at 44, it’s a little embarrassing sometimes to have acne on my face,” shared Kanoff.

Even after their teens, women are susceptible to acne because of fluctuating hormones. Kanoff also has rosacea and her sensitive skin easily flushes. In the past, she’s needed four medications to bring both under control.

“If we need them to apply several medications to treat their conditions, they only end up getting one or two due to cost,” explains Tanya Futoryan, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Westport Dermatology and Laser Center.

Dr. Futoryan said for a growing number of her patients, the answer is personalized, or custom topical medications.

“Custom medicines are made from taking a well-known and trusted molecule and adjusting it to fit and suit, a patient’s need,” said Dr. Futoryan.

The medications are developed in an FDA-registered out-sourcing facility through a program called prescriber’s choice. Other topical medications can also treat dry skin, eczema, and hyperpigmentation. Kanoff used to apply her four medications separately. Now she uses just one, saving time and money.

“For the combination product I’m using now, I pay around $65, where I was paying over a $100 for just the one medication,” Kanoff exclaimed.

Dermatologists say they’ve seen increased compliance with this option. It’s much more likely that patients will regularly apply just one medication instead of three or four. During this pandemic, patients can avoid an extra stop at the pharmacy.

