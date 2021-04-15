United Way raising funds to uplift Midland County educators with free lunch

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has made this year tough for teachers, so the United Way of Midland County is hoping to make the rest of this school year a little better for educators.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Midland Business Alliance to provide lunch from local restaurants to all staff members in the Midland, Bullock Creek and Coleman school districts. The public can donate by adopting a full school, half school or simply donating the $10 cost of individual meals.

United Way CEO Holly Miller said the partnership will not only show local teachers the appreciation they deserve but support small businesses who have been hit hard by both the pandemic and last year’s flood.

“This initiative is a win-win,” she said. “We’re going to utilize restaurants near the schools, so they also see some benefit and feel that gratitude as well.”

The United Way of Midland will be collecting donations until the end of April. Click here for information about how to donate.

