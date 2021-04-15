Advertisement

United Way raising funds to uplift Midland County educators with free lunch

Restaurants around the schools will get a boost with additional business
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has made this year tough for teachers, so the United Way of Midland County is hoping to make the rest of this school year a little better for educators.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Midland Business Alliance to provide lunch from local restaurants to all staff members in the Midland, Bullock Creek and Coleman school districts. The public can donate by adopting a full school, half school or simply donating the $10 cost of individual meals.

United Way CEO Holly Miller said the partnership will not only show local teachers the appreciation they deserve but support small businesses who have been hit hard by both the pandemic and last year’s flood.

“This initiative is a win-win,” she said. “We’re going to utilize restaurants near the schools, so they also see some benefit and feel that gratitude as well.”

The United Way of Midland will be collecting donations until the end of April. Click here for information about how to donate.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations mount
Michael Paris
Grand Blanc High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer blames pandemic fatigue, variants and earlier success for COVID-19 spread now
Coronavirus in Michigan
24 Michigan hospitals at 90%+ capacity as COVID-19 continues spreading fast

Latest News

Michael Cook and his fiancee received a 24-hour notice of eviction before GCCARD notified them...
Genesee County family says rental payment help is a godsend after job loss
Landlords and tenants can receive up to 12 months of rear rental payments through CERA.
Genesee County gets $12+ million for rental assistance
Hilda McShane prepares a meal for the Catholic Charities Cinco de Mayo "Holy Moley" fundraiser.
Catholic Charities taking orders for its annual ‘Holy Moley’ fundraiser
The Children’s Champions Awards will stream live to Facebook and YouTube Thursday, April 22.
Voices For Children’s biggest fundraiser goes virtual