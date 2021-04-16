A few light showers this weekend, snow next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of us are seeing sunshine this afternoon! Areas like Flint, Lapeer, and our Thumb counties are holding onto stubborn cloud cover, however. Areas that are seeing the sunshine are in the middle to upper 50s! Those in the clouds are in the 40s. Tonight we’ll even out and fall down into the middle to upper 30s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. With lighter winds, some areas could experience some patchy frost.

Tomorrow we’ll begin the weekend with some sun before more clouds move in. We’ll see the chance of running into a stray pop-up style shower, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s. Enjoy it! Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday we’ll be a bit divided. Southern areas will likely hit 60 degrees with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Northern areas will have considerable cloud cover with a few light showers moving in during the evening. Tuesday a storm system will ride north along a cold front draped over Michigan. This could cause accumulating snow for parts of the viewing area.

