COVID-19 antibody treatments expanding to Mid-Michigan

The surge of cases in Michigan has hospitals across the state stepping up their efforts to keep COVID-19 patients out of the ICU.

Just this week the Governor and State Health Department announced the push to use therapeutic treatments to reduce the severity of the illness.

On Thursday the Henry Ford Health System jumped on board announcing their partnership with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to the monoclonal antibody therapy in southeast Michigan.

“This expansion of the therapy is important in light of what we are facing at the present time,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D.

“This therapy is also one of the first treatment, in fact, that was developed specifically for COVID-19 and granted the EUA the emergency use authorization by the FDA,” he added.

Dr. Munkarah is also the executive vice president and chief clinical officer with Henry Ford Health System.

He says if the treatment is administered within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 patient who is showing symptoms, this therapy can help neutralize the virus and prevent symptoms from getting worse.

Flint area physician and president of Michigan state medical society Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says this therapy is also being offered in mid-Michigan.

Hospitals like Hurley Medical Center, Ascension St. Mary’s, and Memorial healthcare.

However, in order to receive the therapy you will need to fit a certain criteria.

“Monoclonal antibody is meant for people that have tested positive, that are symptomatic, but not so symptomatic that they need to be in the hospital, right, so there’s a very particular segment of all those people who test positive, that are that are able to benefit from monoclonal antibody,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

He says the treatment is helping to keep people from being admitted into the hospital. However, he continues to push for people to keep practicing COVID-19 safety.

“We are in control of our own destiny. Let’s make the right choices for each other, so that we can come down the slope, and not be the worst state in the country as it relates to COVID numbers right now,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

To find out if you’re a candidate for this treatment health professionals suggest you contact your physician or local hospital.

