Delta College coach exits, police report indicates he was target of racial slurs

Christopher Weakley is not commenting on his short tenure at the school
Christopher Weakley
Christopher Weakley(Delta College)
By Terry Camp
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Delta College’s basketball coach and interim baseball coach is off the job, but the circumstances for his departure are not clear.

ABC12 obtained a police report that indicates coach Christopher Weakley believed he was the target of racist attacks. The report indicates someone apparently was not happy he was named the interim baseball coach at the school for a time.

Weakley was hired as Delta College’s men’s basketball coach last November. His bio says he also played for two years in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets.

During his brief tenure as Delta’s basketball coach, Weakley was also named interim baseball coach for the college. But a Delta College Public Safety report obtained through the Freedom of Information Act indicates someone was not pleased Weakley got the interim baseball job.

Weakley and the school’s athletic director called police on Jan. 13, saying that Delta College baseball players had seen derogatory social media posts by an individual targeting Weakley.

The posts allegedly included the hash tag #strangefruit. Weakley and the athletic director told police that “strange fruit” is a reference to lynching African-Americans.

The report indicates Delta College Public Safety Director Robert Battinkoff met with Weakley again on Jan. 19. Weakley told him that he received a phone call from a male and that person told him “You don’t know baseball, n****, and hung up the phone.”

Delta baseball players talked to police, supporting Weakley’s claims of the social media posts. But when neither the players nor Weakley provided copies of the posts, the investigation was closed as noncriminal on March 10.

It’s not clear if the police report has anything to do with Weakley’s departure from the school. On Friday, Weakley referred all questions to his attorney, who did not return calls seeking comment.

All Delta College could say on Friday is that Weakley no longer is employed with the college.

